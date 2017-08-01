GSoC Week 9: Attaching Files

Hi everyone,
This is a very short update, and there wasn’t much of an issue regarding this patch. It was merely adding the attachments with less options available to the user. We eliminated the review flags, as a bug filing process usually includes adding an image or a log as an attachment, and not a patch (for which a review might be required).
We also planned that we’ll avoid putting the tracking flags feature in the
new-bug, as flagging is often done, after the bug is filed, and having them, would unnecessarily clutter the interface. The development is going a bit slow again, as it is getting difficult for me to juggle between timezones, but I hope, it will be completed before the deadline - Batteries Included! :-)